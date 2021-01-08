In this episode of the Strengthen and Streamline Your Security podcast, we look at how an identity-based security framework can help organizations let users work from anywhere while securing them seamlessly. We’ll hear fresh insights from three experts: Joy Chik, Corporate Vice President of Identity with Microsoft; Peter Hesse, Chief Security Officer at 10 Pearls; and Bob Bragdon, senior vice president and managing director of CSO.
Episode 1: Balancing act
