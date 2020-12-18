5 reasons the security of your endpoints could be at risk

Cyberattacks are targeting endpoints – and it’s a growing trend. Ponemon recently surveyed 671 IT and IT security professionals from global companies. Sixty-eight percent of respondents said the frequency of attacks has increased over the past 12 months. More than half of respondents (51%) said their organizations are ineffective at surfacing threats because their endpoint security solutions are not effective at detecting advanced attacks.1 It’s no surprise, as cybercriminals have become more sophisticated and devices more complex to secure.

Here are five reasons why your endpoints could be leaving you vulnerable.

The workplace is decentralized

Where employees were once confined to an office, they’re now spread across locations and time zones: according to recent Gallup research, 62% of U.S. employees are now working entirely from home.2 Increased flexibility brings increased risk. More employees log on to personal devices for work, and 60% of these devices are not monitored for security3 – making it challenging to keep tech protected. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on the way organizations conduct business. According to IDG’s Security Priorities Study, released in November, the pandemic has changed the way organizations assess risks and respond to threats—permanently. For their part, threat actors know that many people are working from home and are likely more vulnerable.

Employees can miss threats

Many successful cyberattacks depend on human weakness. Over half of breaches in small and medium companies are caused by human error, found Ponemon.4 And there’s plenty of opportunity for employees to become a victim of cybercrime: one in ten emails reported by users are identified as malicious.5

Antivirus is no longer enough

To sufficiently protect endpoints, organizations need to think past traditional antivirus software. Over half of endpoint attacks are missed by antivirus1, and zero-day attacks are ready to exploit security vulnerabilities. Released into systems, for example through clicking links or downloading files from emails or browsers, zero-day threats are four times more likely to compromise organizations than a known attack.1

A lack of visibility compromises safety

A breach is quick to cause disruption and systems can be compromised within minutes. Yet, two thirds of breaches aren’t discovered until months after the attack.6 Without a clear oversight of device health, organizations can suffer further financial and data losses.

Expertise is in short supply

Endpoint security isn’t just about securing devices. Organizations must consider device management and monitoring. Yet, IT departments are feeling the strain. There is a distinct lack of IT professionals available to tackle threats, with a shortfall in the cybersecurity workforce of just under three million.7

From weakest link to best defense

Support is available for endpoint security. HP Device as a Service (DaaS) with Proactive Security takes your whole organization beyond traditional antivirus to keep devices safe and employee productivity high.

Real-time threat isolation technology insulates zero-day attacks from email attachments, phishing links, browser downloads and file attacks, and stops them spreading – protecting devices from human error and keeping you up and running.

Security and threat analytics and reporting with HP TechPulse provides the visibility and insights needed to predict issues and proactively protect devices and data.

Plus, with the HP managed service, you can rely on our cybersecurity experts for added security, while reducing the burden on your IT team. HP Security Experts* monitor protection status and analyze threats to safeguard against future attacks – allowing your IT teams to utilize resources to focus on other priority projects.

HP DaaS Proactive Security transforms endpoints from your biggest risk to your best defense. And, HP delivers the world’s most secure PCs, a worthy consideration for endpoint security protection.**

* Security Experts available in the Proactive Security Enhanced plan only.

**Based on HP’s unique and comprehensive security capabilities at no additional cost and HP Manageability Integration Kit’s management of every aspect of a PC including hardware, BIOS and software management using Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager among vendors with >1M unit annual sales as of November 2016 on HP Elite PCs with 7th Gen and higher Intel® Core® Processors, Intel® integrated graphics, and Intel® WLAN, and on HP Workstations with 7th Gen and higher Intel® Core™ Processors as of January 2017.

