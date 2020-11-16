5 Tips to Help Security Teams Work Smarter, Not Harder

A career in cybersecurity can be extremely rewarding. It also comes with challenges, including last-minute fire drills, understaffed teams, and overworked employees -- all while protecting the company’s most valuable assets: its intellectual property, employee, and customer data.

Making matters worse, security budgets have not kept pace with the rising threat level brought on by COVID-19. Gartner predicts cybersecurity leaders should expect budget decreases over the next year. This means hiring additional headcount to support cybersecurity teams is no longer a feasible option – but putting more people on a problem is rarely, if ever, the solution. CIISec also found that when security teams are stretched during busy periods, 64% said their businesses simply ‘hope to cope’ with fewer resources, while 51% would let routine or non-critical tasks slip.

Solving the ‘burnout’ problem requires a new way of examining the situation – it’s time to work smarter, not harder. Here are five ways to do just that.

1 - Understand the business

The current pandemic has demonstrated that businesses must transform and adapt quickly, whether in response to a crisis, customer demands, or technology. This need for speed puts IT security front and center, to the point where cybersecurity is no longer a technology problem, it’s a business problem.

Moving forward, organizations should make cybersecurity a part of the overall business strategy. This includes leading with a security-first mindset to ensure security is engrained in your organizational culture.

2 - Acknowledge complexity

COVID-19 has created new, challenging factors for organizations to address, which only adds to the level of business complexity. This increased complexity has also impacted cybersecurity, causing organizations to closely monitor the following industry trends:

Accelerated digital and cloud transformation because of a suddenly remote workforce

Cybersecurity skills gap

Regulatory environment and geographic divergences focused on data security

Increased cybercrime and threats by determined adversaries

The need to manage these trends, and the associated complexity they bring, leads many to realize that fighting cybercrime is not the core competency of their business. And, if it’s not their core business, it’s often too complex to manage. The end goal: acknowledge the complexity brought on by the pandemic, then innovate and invest in your core competencies. A more proactive, resilient approach to cybersecurity is needed to protect from evolving cyber threats.

3 - Reassess business models

A natural side effect brought on by the pandemic is the reassessment of business models and practices. This analysis should also factor in how to approach cybersecurity as the business moves forward.

During the reassessment, it’s important to evaluate the current arsenal of cybersecurity tools. Are they all being put to good use? Do you have redundant tool sets? Is it just too many bells and whistles? Do you have the right staff with the right skills to take advantage of the tooling? Could the budget spent on legacy solutions be put towards outsourcing, expanding a short-staffed security team to provide complementary people, process, and technology? Would Managed Security Services alleviate the burden on the current team?

It’s important to thoroughly examine your cybersecurity tool box for a few essentials: continuous monitoring, up-to-date threat intelligence for proactive responses, and a choice of the right solution for the cybersecurity capability. If it doesn’t have these factors, it’s time for an upgrade.

4 - Commit to automation

The silver lining for many security teams is the significant advancement in cybersecurity technologies over the past several years. However, many organizations have not fully committed to using automation for achieving scale in cybersecurity.

With the advent of 5G, more devices than ever will connect to the network. 5G is architected to provide more protection than any previous network, but an expanded attack surface still offers the possibility of new threats. Cybersecurity organizations relying on manual changes and processes will face challenges in keeping up. At a large scale, cybersecurity needs to be dynamic and automated in order to accommodate the scope and speeds of new network architectures.

5 - Know the adversary

The concept of ‘hope to cope’ with cyber attacks that happen outside the traditional workday is what adversaries are hoping for. However, enterprises cannot afford to follow this strategy. Today’s adversaries are determined and understand the path of least resistance. If organizations take the approach of guarding digital assets during business hours only, adversaries will quickly figure this out.

Today’s business is global, which means there is no down time for business or adversaries. Companies need cybersecurity protection around the clock, regardless of the geographic region or time zone. Understanding (and embracing) this ‘around the clock’ mentality will help allocate the right resources, at the right time, to bolster security across the organization.

It’s time to acknowledge the immense workloads and stress on the shoulders of today’s cybersecurity professionals. Together, with a security-first mindset and the right resources at hand, security teams can work smarter, not harder, and get some well-deserved peace of mind back in their lives.

