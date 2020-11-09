Developing Cybersecurity Career Pathways for Veterans

The cybersecurity skills gap should be as much of a concern for organizations as the increase in sophisticated threats. One way organizations can address the talent shortage is by focusing on recruiting and hiring veterans. Veterans’ experience in the service develops work ethic, situational awareness and the ability to work under immense pressure that complements the skills needed for a career in cyber.

Recognizing that veterans are an untapped resource when hiring cybersecurity professionals for both technical and nontechnical roles, Fortinet’s Veterans Program helps military veterans transition into the cybersecurity industry by providing professional networking opportunities, training, mentoring and direct connections to an ecosystem of partner employers.

Fortinet is committed to closing the cyber skills gap by creating career pathways for veterans and military spouses though NSE Institute Training’s Veterans Program. Today we spotlight Matt Koscielniak, an 8 year-veteran of the US Coast Guard and Veterans Program graduate and his trajectory that led him to a role as a SOC Analyst.

Can you give us a summary of your background in the military?

I served in the United States Coast Guard for 8 years. During my time, I was exposed to various experiences, including standing operations and search and rescue watch. Operations watch was probably the most stressful thing I had ever done, but it enhanced my skills as a first responder and my capabilities as a leader and my ability to work under pressure. It truly taught me what it means to serve and helped develop skills that I use in my day-to-day in my current role.

Tell me more about your current role in cybersecurity?

I currently work as a Security Operations Center Analyst at Deloitte. I conduct event monitoring for my firm’s networks and resolve incidents appropriately. This includes reviewing suspicious network activity, potential social engineering and phishing campaigns, as well as analyzing file hashes.

What attracted you to Fortinet’s Veterans Program?

My friend in the Coast Guard was working in cybersecurity at the time and he suggested I look into the program. He highlighted that it was a good experience for helping veterans stand out to employers and connecting to their ecosystem of hiring partners. I decided to apply and after some interviews and connecting with Fortinet, I got into the program. I am grateful I was accepted into the Veterans program as it helped bridge my military experience into becoming a SOC analyst.

Why do you think the program is important to help fill the talent gap in cyber security?

The program helps provide cybersecurity fundamental skills as well as the networking knowledge. Whether one has experience in cybersecurity or not, the program is effective in getting veterans connected with the required skills and the companies that seek those skills.

What is the benefit of hiring military veterans?

The benefit of hiring veterans is that they possess the right mindset: Teamwork, leadership, service, getting the job done no matter what, and so much more. What makes veterans beneficial in the cybersecurity field is that they already have an operations-oriented mindset. That mindset is very much applicable, needed and will add value to any cybersecurity team.

What would you say are the benefits to a company for hiring someone from the Veterans program?

As a leader in cybersecurity, Fortinet delivers excellence in their program and that is reflected in the training they provide and the connections they help veterans forge. Companies will benefit from hiring a veteran who has gone through the program because they can rest assured the individuals have the fundamental cybersecurity skills they can apply to their role alongside their existing military experiences.

