Cloud Security Topics: Using Network Threat Protection to Decrease Vulnerability

While this pandemic has moved healthcare to the cloud, there has been a learning curve for organizations that have recently migrated. One of the most common misconceptions among healthcare IT teams is that the cloud service provider is solely responsible for perimeter security. This couldn’t be further from the truth. The Washington Post reports that “easy remote access has helped transform companies’ computer systems from electronic fortresses to entities more like coffee shops with people and services streaming to and fro.”

Some big names have made this costly mistake. Capital One, a major advocate for the cloud, looked to their provider AWS for security. However, in 2019 they unknowingly became victim to one of the largest databreaches ever, resulting in 140,000 stolen social security numbers and 80,000 bank accounts after their own firewall had been breached.

While basic cloud infrastructure is secure, the complex nature of interplay between systems makes it extremely challenging for IT teams to monitor access. This creates easy vulnerabilities for hackers to exploit. In healthcare specifically, network breaches at Universal Health Services (UHS), one of the largest US health systems, and UCSF Medical School, highlight the critical importance of IDS and IPS software for healthcare organizations today. PHI and social security data are highly sought- after valuable data for hackers, and the moving pieces of the Covid-19 pandemic makes healthcare organizations more vulnerable to attacks.

Traditional IDS/IPS solutions have innovated into more modern network threat protection and can help prevent such costly and damaging incidents from occurring. An advantage to using a healthcare-focused solution is the rich cross-client data analysis that feeds your network security with real-time information about active healthcare security threats. In April, 48% of breached health information was a result of successful email phishing attacks. These cyberattacks are highly destructive as they can shut down entire networks, hold information hostage, and disrupt hospital function. Organizations with access to cross-client data can harness the power of multiple data sets to catch those scams before they ever reach their employees.

Retired FBI Cybercrime Supervisor and Author of The Secret to CyberSecurity Scott Augenbaum shares, “in this field, having the most up-to-date, industry-specific industry information can be the difference in catching ransomware before it breaches your system or watching your entire network shut down.”

CyberMaxx’s newly updated MAXX Network for AWS & Azure provides a powerful intrusion detection and prevention system to ensure real-time monitoring and protection 24/7/365. Providing security teams with rich healthcare specific cross-client data analysis for cyber threat intelligence and alerts, MAXX Network makes your team less susceptible and more agile to respond to attacks. CyberMaxx's implementation and engineering teams will work your network team to design your specific solution based on your unique business and technical needs.

“The new advancements in our MAXX Network platform empowers our customers to move their workforce to the cloud without the worry of a security breach on top of the other challenges COVID-19 brings,” says Thomas Lewis, CEO of CyberMaxx. “This shift has fundamentally changed how cybersecurity teams need to protect their employees and sensitive data.”

