Episode 14: How COVID-19 changed security priorities at Bristol Myers Squibb

After a nearly 21-year career in the FBI, Roberts joined Bristol Myers Squibb in April, 2020, and has spent the past 7 months navigating the pandemic impact on the pharmaceutical giant. For BMS, like many organizations, the rapid shift to wide-scale work from home brought some unique challenges. "We're putting a lot more resources into protecting our systems, our information, and a lot more resources into educating our employees that maybe didn't have to worry about securing information themselves," Roberts says. "Our adversaries, not just nation-states, but also criminal organizations are very active ... and relentless." This is, of course, not unique to the pharmaceutical industry, but it is why there needs to be a constant focus on educating the workforce and reinforcing protections, says Roberts.