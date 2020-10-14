Episode 12: Building board relationships

Over the past decade, CSOs have had significantly more interaction with their boards of directors, becoming critical partners and driving risk management in many organizations. And cybersecurity, information security and privacy have become key topics of board meetings today, says Weatherford. Why the shift? "Just a few years ago... information security was background noise [to the board]. Now it's right in their face," he says.

Still, a board's time is limited and CSOs need to make the most of their time in front of the board. In this podcast episode, Weatherford shares his six guidelines for building board relationships, starting with inspiring confidence, which he says is the single most important thing a CSO can do.