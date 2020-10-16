Episode 13: Serving up a risk management culture at McDonald's

In addition to being the largest fast food restaurant in the world, McDonald's is also one of the world's largest employers, real estate companies, and toy companies, thanks to the Happy Meal. It has also been transitioning into a tech company over the past several years, introducing a mobile app, kiosk systems, and digital menu boards, and investing in a data analytics company, a mobile tech company, and a voice analytics company. For CISO Tim Youngblood that means driving a framework for understanding and managing risk, and building a risk-aware culture at the fast food giant. Tune in to learn how he approaches risk management and how he believes the pandemic changed the security landscape.