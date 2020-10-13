Reduce Complexity with a Built-in Platform Experience

In security, attackers aren’t customers only concern. You’re racing against time to keep up with business needs. Your teams are overwhelmed with a slew of disconnected vendors and products. It’s getting harder to focus on the initiatives to support growing the business. Why is that?

Architecture has complexity due to lack of orchestration between technologies across multiple vendors

Context is hidden in multiple consoles with inconsistent alerts needed to make faster and smarter decisions

Process has friction due to outdated playbooks and broken scripts that require manual upkeep

Resources are limited due to talent and budget shortage

To confidently tackle these challenges, you need a platform approach to security. And that’s why every Cisco Secure customer is entitled to a simpler experience with SecureX.

Simplify your security

SecureX is a cloud-native, built-in platform experience within our portfolio and connected to your infrastructure. It is integrated and open for simplicity, unified in one location for visibility, and maximizes operational efficiency to secure your network, endpoints, cloud, and applications.

Read more about SecureX here.