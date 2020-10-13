What Is SecureX?

Cisco SecureX is the broadest, most integrated security platform that connects the breadth of Cisco's integrated security portfolio and the customer's infrastructure for a consistent experience. It unifies visibility, enables automation, and strengthens your security across network, endpoints, cloud, and applications—all without replacing your current security infrastructure or layering on new technology.

How does SecureX work?

SecureX connects the breadth of Cisco's integrated security portfolio and the customer's infrastructure for a consistent experience that unifies visibility, enables automation, and strengthens your security across network, endpoints, cloud, and applications. By connecting technology in an integrated platform, SecureX delivers measurable insights, desirable outcomes, and unparalleled cross-team collaboration.

How do I benefit from SecureX?

SecureX helps you confidently secure every business endeavor with an open, integrated platform that scales to meet security needs. You can immediately unlock new potential from your Cisco Security investments and your existing security infrastructure with out-of-the-box interoperability.

Watch a demo below:

SecureX lets you build on what you have and advance your security maturity level using existing resources. It helps your teams collaborate better across shared workflows and teams while delivering shared outcomes from SecOps that ITOps and NetOps care about.

SecureX turns security from a blocker into an enabler. As you add new security capabilities to stay ahead of an ever-changing threat landscape, SecureX maximizes your operational efficiency, helping you get the most from your security investments.

Learn more about SecureX here.