Taking aim at the cybersecurity skills shortage: 5 approaches to closing the gap

Most CISOs have understaffed security teams. And when they try to beef up their staff, it often takes months to get a qualified candidate in place.

At the same time, CISOs are dealing with a dramatic escalation of threats, prompted in part by the pandemic but a trend that was well underway even before COVID hit.

This confluence of challenges is once again highlighting the significant lack of cybersecurity talent.

“Protecting our environments has never been more critical, yet we struggle to get enough of the right people with the right skills,” said Gail Coury, vice president and general manager of Silverline at F5 Networks and board chair of One In Tech, a philanthropic entity of ISACA, a professional association of IT governance professionals.

She’s not exaggerating.