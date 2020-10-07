6 steps to building a strong breach response plan

No matter how secure your business, data breaches are an unfortunate fact of life. Whether an attack is the result of a determined cybercriminal, a disgruntled insider, or simple human error, you can limit the damage with a carefully crafted response strategy.

There’s a lot of groundwork to cover to begin building an effective strategy for coping with a breach: You need to gather relevant data, prioritize potential threats, and make sure you have solid detection capabilities in place. Then, and only then, can you start to assign responsibilities and draw up step-by-step workflows for different scenarios.

Here's a closer look at what’s required.

Find your major risks

Before you can craft a valuable plan, you need to understand what a major catastrophe would look like for your organization. There are many types of breach and all data is not equal in value, so dig into scenarios that would bring your everyday business activities to a halt. Gather all key stakeholders to discuss the risks, put forth their views on what represents the biggest threat, and work towards a consensus on the top risks.