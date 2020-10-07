Preparing for Flash and Office 2010 end-of-life

Running software past its end of life introduces risk to your organization. It means you will no longer receive security updates and patches for newly discovered vulnerabilities. Sometimes the business requires that you continue to use an unsupported product. Adobe Flash is a case in point.

Microsoft recently announced plans to phase out Flash support in its operating systems by the end of 2020. As more firms and websites move to HTML5, WebGL, and WebAssembly, the need for Flash has diminished. Microsoft is ending support for Adobe Flash Player on Microsoft Edge (both the new Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Edge Legacy) and Internet Explorer 11.

In fall 2020, an “Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player” will be available via Microsoft Update Catalog, Windows Update and WSUS that permanently removes Adobe Flash Player as a component of Windows OS devices.

Secure options for using Flash past Windows end of support

If your enterprise relies on Flash, what are your options? Adobe is working with licensing partner Harman to provide enterprises with support and security options for Flash. Among the options is the ability to create a list of approved domains that Flash may run.