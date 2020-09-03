How to choose the right security training provider for your team

Your enterprise's security team is entrusted with a critical mission: protecting systems, resources and users from phishing, ransomware, denial-of-service attacks, data theft, malware infection and assorted other attacks. Staying on top of emerging and evolving threats requires constant vigilance and, most importantly, a well-trained team.

Having a dedicated security team is essential in these perilous times, observes Dimitrios Pavlakis, a security industry analyst at technology research firm ABI Research. "Investing in external consultants or managed security services is fine, but an internal IT security team that has the knowledge to handle the new emerging threat horizon is absolutely mandatory," he says.

There’s no silver bullet when it comes to training security teams, notes Jason Jury, lead associate and cybersecurity learning and development manager at management and IT consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton. "Before you begin your journey to find a training provider you need to inventory the existing skills, roles and proficiency levels of your staff," he advises. "This will help you identify gaps in the business and allow you to strategically identify the expected learning outcomes."

Launching the security training provider search

Cybersecurity training providers can play an important role in bringing employees up to speed on the latest threats and countermeasures. "Training services are invaluable," says Edith Santos, director for global digital forensics incident response at telecom firm NTT. "They can mean the difference between being prepared or being completely unprepared to respond to an incident."