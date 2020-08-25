How to Improve the Cybersecurity Compliance Process

Does your organization struggle to prepare for cybersecurity audits, sometimes juggling multiple requirements? If so, you're not alone. The Center for Internet Security takes a collaborative approach to compliance by developing resources that work well with existing security frameworks such as NIST, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and others.

The CIS Controls are a set of 20 top-level secure best practices containing 171 Sub-Controls that provide a prioritized path to gradually improve an organization’s cyber defense program. The CIS Benchmarks are consensus-based best practices for the secure configuration of a target system. Both are available at no cost to help teams start secure and stay secure.

