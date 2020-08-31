8 things your security team needs to know about WPA3

Wi-Fi Certified WPA3, the latest generation of Wi-Fi security certification for protecting enterprise networks, is now mandated for use in all Wi-Fi devices. The bolstered security for wireless networks comes at a good time with so many more people working from remote locations and threats rising.

What is WPA3?

WPA3 was introduced in June 2018 by the Wi-Fi Alliance, a worldwide network of companies that deliver Wi-Fi technology. It’s the third and current generation of the Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) security certification program, which first became available in 2003.

The Wi-Fi Alliance intended WPA to be an intermediate step in anticipation of the more secure and complex WPA2, which became available in 2004.

The Wi-Fi Certified “seal of approval” from the alliance designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place.