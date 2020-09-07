10 value-adds that CISOs can deliver

Like all executives, CISOs are facing pressure to demonstrate the value that they and their teams provide to their organizations.

Many, however, say they still struggle to do that.

Only 52% of CISOs say that they feel their fellow executives value the security team from a revenue and brand protection standpoint, according to the report Life Inside the Perimeter: Understanding the Modern CISO from Nominet, the registry for .uk domain names.

Yet leading security experts say CISOs are indeed generating value for their organizations by enabling business to operate securely. Some CISOs, meanwhile, are delivering additional returns through value-add activities: They’re decreasing costs, opening new strategic opportunities and even increasing revenue through their various initiatives.

“We see lots of opportunity for CISOs to bring value to the organization,” says Keri Pearlson, executive director of Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan (CAMS).

Here are 10 examples of where CISOs can deliver extra returns: