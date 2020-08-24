7 things to consider when choosing managed detection and response

Threat detection and response is a priority for most CISOs because they recognize that the faster a breach is detected and dealt with, the easier and cheaper it is to fix. And since it takes an average of 280 days to identify and contain a breach, according to Ponemon Institute research, there's plenty of room for improvement.

While there are many powerful technologies available to assist with detection and response, real expertise is required to squeeze the greatest value from them and skilled security professionals are in demand, which makes recruitment expensive and difficult.

It should come as no surprise in this climate that managed detection and response (MDR) services are taking off in a major way. Gartner estimates that by 2024, as many as 25% of all organizations will be using MDR services.

If you’re sold on the idea, here are seven considerations to help you find the right MDR partner.

Comprehensive monitoring