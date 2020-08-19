How to do remote deployments of Windows systems securely

Remote deployment needs to be done securely. Not long ago, the key to a firm’s secure architecture was a server in a locked room. Now secure architecture is virtual and distributed, and it’s becoming more so as firms move to lengthen work-from-home mandates. You need to trust the endpoints and firmware of the computer technology you deploy.

Secure remote deployment with Autopilot

You can use several methodologies to deploy secure computing resources. With Windows 10 a new deployment tool called Autopilot allows firms to perform several steps to securely deploy machines.

With autopilot you can:

Automatically join devices to Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) or Active Directory (via Hybrid Azure AD Join).

Auto-enroll devices into mobile device management (MDM) services, such as Microsoft Intune (requires an Azure AD Premium subscription for configuration).

Restrict administrator account creation.

Create and auto-assign devices to configuration groups based on a device's profile.

Customize Windows out-of-box experience content specific to the organization.