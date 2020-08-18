In an era when a single misguided keystroke can endanger an entire enterprise, employee security training isn't just a good idea—it's a necessity. While it's well known that employees are often the weakest link in the cybersecurity chain, it's far less recognized that a properly trained staff can actually serve as the first line of defense.

The secret to transforming everyday employees into cybersecurity watchdogs is comprehensive training. While many enterprises rely on internal training teams, others are turning to outside vendors for assistance, realizing that the threat landscape is evolving so rapidly that it's best to place training into the hands of experts who are dedicated to staying on top of new and evolving trends.

The challenge when searching for a training provider lies in finding an organization that's competent, reliable and affordable. To help you in your quest, here are the seven key attributes you need to look for in a cybersecurity training provider.

1. Compatibility with enterprise security principles

Finding a provider that matches your organization's security needs, policies and goals is essential to achieve long-term training success, says Charlie Lewis, an expert associate partner at management consulting firm McKinsey and Company. Before approaching a vendor, it's necessary to conduct some enterprise introspection. "When you’re building out a new training product or service, it’s got to be a part of a successful cyber culture, cyber awareness and change management program," he explains. "These three factors lead to successful integration and successful service or product selection."