Episode 11: TikTok don’t stop: Data privacy and the transparency imperative

After 10 years as CSO of payroll and HR solutions provider ADP, Roland Cloutier was looking for a challenge. He found one in his new role as Global CSO at TikTok, the fast-growing social media startup that has found itself in the news over privacy concerns. For Cloutier, who joined TikTok in April, dispelling disinformation and being transparent about how user data is protected quickly become job number one. In this interview, he calls on the security industry to take on a shared responsibility for transparency, to have the conversations and hold each other accountable.