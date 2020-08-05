8 steps to protecting login credentials

How many passwords does the average network administrator have? The average end user? Plenty. What can you do to protect those passwords? How do you educate users on protecting their credentials?

A recent article in Mashable revealed that an attacker found the credentials for several internal Twitter systems on a company Slack account. If this is true (there are conflicting reports of the source of the hack), it points out that network administrators don’t protect credentials well. If network administrators don’t, it's probably safe to assume their users don't either.

[ What is two-factor authentication (2FA)? Learn how to enable it and why you should. | Get the latest from CSO by signing up for our newsletters. ]

What can you do to help your network administrators and users better protect their credentials? It comes down to education and awareness.

Build resistance to social engineering

Educate both network administrators and end users about the impact of phishing and how attackers design attacks to go after our weaknesses. They will use social media to learn who holds what roles in the organization and whom to go after. Famed hacker Kevin Mitnick once used a Washington State book that listed company CEOs and their executive assistants to gain access to the companies. Warn users to limit their social postings in public locations to avoid exposing information to attackers.