Latest Microsoft Windows security update options explained

The need to manage patching on home machines that have no Group Policy, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) control means that you may be looking for alternatives. Employees' personal machines might run Windows 10 Home version, which has limited ability to control updates. With corporate-owned machines you have more options.

Recently, Microsoft released the Update Baseline for Windows 10 that includes several settings to control Windows update. The recommended baselines control:

Configuring deadlines

Restart behavior

Accounting for low activity devices

Delivery optimization

Power policies

The group policies that control Windows Update on Windows 10 Professional, Enterprise and Educational versions are collectively called Windows Update for Business. You can set them via group policy or registry keys. They are on the roadmap to be converted and controlled by Intune as well.