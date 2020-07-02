Solar power shines light on security for the renewable energy industry

Cyberattacks on energy companies are becoming more common. State-sponsored groups such as Hexane or DragonFly target them routinely to sabotage operations and steal intellectual property (IP) while criminal groups try to extort money with the ransomware attacks like the one that hit Portugal’s Energias de Portugal (EDP) recently.

Renewables such as solar are a small part of the energy industry but has its own large and largely unaddressed cybersecurity issues. “I think the developers that build the solar plants don't really care about security,” says Rafael Narezzi, CIO/CISO at renewable asset management firm WiseEnergy, which manages solar assets totaling around to 1.2 gigawatts with plans to reach 4 gigawatts in two years. “They just want to build, finish and get out. They used to not to look on the security cyber-hygiene of the aspects [of connecting assets to the internet].”

Narezzi says one of the first cybersecurity pen tests he conducted at one of the company’s main sites yielded a broad set of issues. “We could find CCTV that had been hijacked with cryptojacking malware. We found passwords left on the communications room. We could find weak passwords on the routers. We could find routers already compromised used as proxies -- even malware that was getting distributed by one of our assets.”

The distributed nature of the assets along with the lack of vertically integrated manufacturers are some of the reasons behind the cybersecurity challenges within the renewables space, says Christopher Blauvelt, director of operational technology, eastern region, at Fortinet. “Usually, you’ll have one supplier for the panels, another supplier to the support structures, another supplier for the solar tracking, and another supplier for the inverters,” he says. “All these third parties don’t always share the same knowledge or understanding of cybersecurity best practices.”

“To combat any risks associated with a lack of vertically integrated manufacturers, you need to look at the control protocols,” adds Blauvelt. “These are often chosen based on what is the least expensive to implement and integrate, which leads to the adoption of older control protocols with little to no security.”