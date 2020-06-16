SecureX: The Connective Tissue for Integrated Security

There’s rarely a dull moment for security leaders. Many technology-related things are constantly evolving — the threat landscape, attack surface, business needs, and access to specific skill sets.

That’s why every security approach must enable both agility and stability — in other words, satisfy the ability to quickly respond to new events, while also providing robust, reliable security.

“It comes down to simplifying the security team’s day-to-day operations so that they can spend more time on higher-value activities that ultimately make their organization more secure,” says Jeff Reed, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Cisco Systems.

Reducing complexity and creating efficiencies are the core concepts of Cisco SecureX. The company’s broadest and most integrated security platform has more than 60 integrations across not just Cisco products, but also third-party services. SecureX provides unified visibility, automation, and strengthens security across network, endpoints, cloud, and applications.

“It's essentially a connective tissue that we're weaving across the breadth of the Cisco Security portfolio,” Reed says. “Instead of having to go to each individual console, security users can get visibility in a single spot.”

SecureX offers out-of-the-box functionality, and works across multiple use cases. All new and existing customers will benefit from these and more without incurring additional cost including:

Automated vulnerability scanning

SecureX enables organizations to schedule automated scans across their endpoint environments to identify vulnerabilities, risks, compliance gaps, and more. Alerts generate automated service tickets that go directly into the organization’s IT service management system for remediation.

Automated threat hunting

Rather than having to manually stitch together data from different threat indicators or observables — such as IP addresses, domain names, and file hashes — Cisco has automated this workflow. SecureX integrates Cisco Threat Response with threat intelligence from Cisco Talos into the SecureX dashboard. Right out of the box, security teams can immediately understand what’s happening in their environments.

Unified visibility with customizable views

Because each organization is unique, SecureX makes it possible to customize the dashboard with up to 70 different metrics. Incident responders, security operations center analysts, and CISOs can each choose the KPIs they need or want to see — up front and center, no matter where they’re accessing it.

The platform also includes a consistent ribbon across the interface that follows users wherever they go. For example, analysts can quickly move from working in Cisco Umbrella cloud security back to the SecureX dashboard to scrape for observables.

SecureX unpacks significant business value right out of the gate, such as increased efficiency, improved incident detection and response, greater productivity, and holistic visibility.

“SecureX allows us to deliver the value of a combined portfolio to enable security teams to engage in higher-value activities,” Reed says. “For example, one of our customers has been able to free up time for his team to do more advanced threat hunting, while another CISO was better able to solve routine hygiene issues.”

These benefits ensure that CISOs are in a good spot to keep up with and respond to their ever-changing security environments.

