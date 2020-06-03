Spring 2020: CISO rising

Welcome to the Summer 2020 digital issue of CSO, featuring winners of our CSO50 awards and Hall of Fame honorees. In these pages, we take a deep dive into the evolving role of the CISO, including the areas where they are taking on new responsibilities, the changing expectations around data privacy and protection, and some of the challenges ahead.

Contents

LEAD

5 tips for scaling a security organization

How to prepare your SOC for mergers, new business innovation and a constantly changing and growing attack surface.

KNOW

Is your MSP an insider threat?

Managed service providers and managed security service providers are attracting attention from attackers, who see them as a gateway to access their clients’ networks. Here’s how to minimize the risk.

COVER STORY

CISO rising

Breach concerns, data privacy regulations and new responsibilities for managing risk are elevating the security leadership role.

AWARDS

CSO50

This award honors organizations whose security projects and initiatives have delivered outstanding business value and thought leadership.

Hall of Fame

Now in its inaugural year, this award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of information risk management and security.

RUN

Gamifying security training

How Penn Medicine’s Penn Test challenge builds infosec skills and drives employee engagement.

[ Register now to view the Summer 2020 digital issue. ]