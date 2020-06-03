Spring 2020: CISO rising

Welcome to the Summer 2020 digital issue of CSO, featuring winners of our CSO50 awards and Hall of Fame honorees. In these pages, we take a deep dive into the evolving role of the CISO, including the areas where they are taking on new responsibilities, the changing expectations around data privacy and protection, and some of the challenges ahead.
Contents
LEAD
5 tips for scaling a security organization
How to prepare your SOC for mergers, new business innovation and a constantly changing and growing attack surface.
KNOW
Is your MSP an insider threat?
Managed service providers and managed security service providers are attracting attention from attackers, who see them as a gateway to access their clients’ networks. Here’s how to minimize the risk.
COVER STORY
CISO rising
Breach concerns, data privacy regulations and new responsibilities for managing risk are elevating the security leadership role.
AWARDS
CSO50
This award honors organizations whose security projects and initiatives have delivered outstanding business value and thought leadership.
Hall of Fame
Now in its inaugural year, this award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of information risk management and security.
RUN
Gamifying security training
How Penn Medicine’s Penn Test challenge builds infosec skills and drives employee engagement.
