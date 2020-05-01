Episode 8: Healthcare security in a time of crisis

Balancing security and business needs is challenging in the best of times, but in the midst of a global pandemic it takes on new urgency. For Gary Gooden, CISO at Seattle Children’s, this means protecting patient data while enabling frontline workers to service patients and families using new collaboration tools. Also pushed to the front burner for Gooden and his team are issues with remote work, as all non-essential staff (40% of the workforce and including Gooden himself) is now remote.