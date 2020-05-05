AppSec Best Practices vs. Practicality — What to Strive for and Where to Start

In a perfect world, you would use nothing but best practices to guide your AppSec program’s development and implementation. In the real world, however, you’re limited by time, budget, staff expertise, culture, and executive support. Fortunately, those limitations don’t have to stop you from creating an AppSec program that can still get powerful results.

When building out your AppSec program, remember that something is always better than nothing. While achieving best practices should be your end goal, even a few practical steps taken now can help craft an AppSec foundation that can move the needle while positioning your program for improvement later.

Check out this guide from Veracode, which takes a look at five key AppSec best practices. You’ll discover the practical steps you can take immediately to get the ball rolling in each of these areas.