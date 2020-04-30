7 ways to make your Zoom meetings safer

Zoom was a popular online conferencing application before COVID-19 infected the world, but the pandemic drove usage of the service to astronomical levels. Before the virus spread, the platform garnered about 10 million meeting participants a day. By March, that number was 200 million a day.

"[W]e did not design the product with the foresight that, in a matter of weeks, every person in the world would suddenly be working, studying and socializing from home," confessed Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan in a company blog. "We now have a much broader set of users who are utilizing our product in a myriad of [sic] unexpected ways, presenting us with challenges we did not anticipate when the platform was conceived," he added.

Many of those were security challenges, some of Zoom's making, some caused by new users unfamiliar with the world of online meetings. However, Zoom's action in addressing some of its glaring security problems coupled with security measures already in place allow users to hold safe meetings online. Here are some ways to do that.