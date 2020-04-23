Podcast: Is end-to-end encryption for videoconferencing important?

More people are relying on videoconferencing software to do their jobs and chat with friends and family. This uptick in use highlighted some security concerns like “Zoombombing” and the lack of end-to-end encryption in popular videoconferencing/collaboration tools. Listen as CSO Online’s J.M. Porup joins Juliet to discuss what end-to-end encryption is, why it’s important for video calls and what privacy expectations users should have when using these tools.