Why new remote work policies attract hackers

With widespread mandated work from home policies due to the coronavirus, many employees are working remotely for the first time. In some cases, employers had never intended their employees to be remote-only, and they may lack key work from home tools. And that makes these enterprises particularly vulnerable to hackers. CSO Online’s J.M. Porup joins Juliet to discuss why deploying MFA, VPNs and company laptops armed with MDM are important security practices. They also discuss how hackers may gain entry into your corporate networks and how to minimize that risk now.