Episode 7: Security in a time of crisis

The biggest risk from the scramble to move to remote work at scale will likely be an increase in data exposed from misconfigured cloud storage buckets, says Christopher Burgess, a writer and speaker on security issues and former senior security adviser to Cisco. “You can choke a horse on the number of AWS storage regimes that have been misconfigured to allow the general public into data.

Pick an industry and they’ve been affected by it.” But Burgess sees a silver lining outcome from the current crisis: “I think we’re going to also see a great deal of clever innovation on dumbing down the security infrastructure so that it can actually be understood.”