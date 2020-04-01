The headlines make it clear that we are in unusual times. Working from home will be the new norm for many of us for the near term at least. As IT and security teams work to meet the challenge of supporting and protecting employees working remotely, the last thing they need is a malware infection from an email message.

You’ve probably had to beef up networking and internet pipelines during this time. You should also think what you might need to do should your infrastructure be even further stressed. You’ve enabled remote access, you’ve got everyone working from home that can work from home, but what else can you do?

Phishing and email attacks

During this time the attackers know that we are clicking on and looking for information. Already there are reports of malicious Coronavirus maps that install malware on systems. Review your email defenses even more closely now to make sure you have the basic email security standards in place and properly configured.