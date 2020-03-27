5G without governance is risky business

It is easy to understand the enthusiasm around the rise of 5G technology. In an era in which speed and connectivity are foundational ingredients in enterprises’ growth strategy, 5G presents unprecedented potential for businesses to innovate rapidly. Factor in the widespread proliferation of internet of things (IoT) devices in recent years — and how 5G’s vaunted bandwidth can accelerate IoT implementations — and the table is set for 5G to make a major impact in the new decade. But before racing toward a project at 5G-like speed, enterprises should ensure a governance framework is in place to support the project and make the time, effort and expense worthwhile.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, 5G “will enable new innovation, new markets, and economic growth around the world. Tens of billions of new devices will be connected to the internet through 5G technology. These connections will empower a vast array of new and enhanced critical services, from autonomous vehicles and telemedicine, to automated manufacturing and advances to traditional critical infrastructure, such as smart grid electricity distribution.” The ways in which 5G is expected to deliver transformative impact are likely to extend even more broadly into emerging areas such as connected drones, wireless healthcare and personal AI assistants that are enabled by high-bandwidth 5G networks. The technology could be especially helpful for industrial companies that are enthused about 5G’s ability to triumph over connectivity challenges that can sink digital transformation projects.

This is the decade in which many of these advancements will become reality. While 5G deployment became much more common in 2019, it is expected to accelerate at a dizzying rate in the coming years. By 2023, there will be more than one billion 5G connections, according to IDC. It is exciting to think about how all these 5G implementations can spur enterprise growth, but organizations that are headed down this path should do so judiciously, taking into account the potential security, privacy and risk concerns that could come into play.