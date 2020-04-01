5 reasons security staff leave (and what to do about it)

We all know that finding talented cybersecurity professionals is not easy. Making matters worse, neither is keeping them.

According to ISACA’s State of Cybersecurity 2020 research, 2 out of 3 industry professionals (66 percent) report that it is difficult to retain cybersecurity talent.

The top five reasons cybersecurity staff tend to leave, according to the ISACA research, are being recruited by other companies, limited promotion and development opportunities, poor financial incentives, high work stress levels and lack of management support. Let’s take a look at each of these five factors and what organizations can do to counteract them.

Recruited by other companies

If a competing organization is in position to offer employees significantly more in compensation, there might not be much that can be done to prevent an employee from walking out the door. But more money is not always the chief selling point. If it is not about money, it is important to find out why the grass is greener.