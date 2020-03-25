Episode 6: Building security in

We can all remember a time not so long ago when security was the

department of no. “We have moved past that to ‘yes, but,’" says Mike

Towers, CSO at Takeda Pharmaceuticals International. For Towers, getting

to a place where it is easy for the business to do the secure thing has

meant placing a strong focus on business leadership and regular

conversations about risks. The end result: Security can be built in from the

beginning. “From a security perspective that’s a pretty big challenge,” says

Towers. As for where the security industry could be doing a better job: “I

think the biggest risk to security right now is arrogance,” says Towers. “And

now we’re almost pushing ourselves away from the business because

there’s a mentality of spending without understanding the true business

value.”