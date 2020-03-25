We can all remember a time not so long ago when security was the
department of no. “We have moved past that to ‘yes, but,’" says Mike
Towers, CSO at Takeda Pharmaceuticals International. For Towers, getting
to a place where it is easy for the business to do the secure thing has
meant placing a strong focus on business leadership and regular
conversations about risks. The end result: Security can be built in from the
beginning. “From a security perspective that’s a pretty big challenge,” says
Towers. As for where the security industry could be doing a better job: “I
think the biggest risk to security right now is arrogance,” says Towers. “And
now we’re almost pushing ourselves away from the business because
there’s a mentality of spending without understanding the true business
value.”
Episode 6: Building security in
