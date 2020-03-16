8 key security considerations for protecting remote workers

Your boss just called and all your employees are mandated to work from home for the next two to three weeks due to the potential COVID-19 pandemic. What could go wrong? What risks are you now bringing to the firm? These are the actions should you take immediately to ensure you can allow your workforce to work remotely and securely.

1. Determine what endpoint protection you will require for home users

While you may have consoles and the ability to manage all the workstations at your physical office, you do not have the same level of control for home computers. Windows Defender included in Windows 10 is a more than acceptable antivirus tool for a remote machine.

Any remote worker that has a Macintosh should not be exempt from using endpoint protection software. One in ten Mac users have been attacked by the Shlayer Trojan.