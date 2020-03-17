The 10 most powerful cybersecurity companies

Anyone who ever attended an RSA conference understands that cybersecurity vendors introduce hundreds of amazing, innovative products every year. But C-level execs aren’t looking for the flashiest new point products. Faced with a severe shortage of security professionals and up against rapidly evolving threats, CISOs are looking for strategic partners, advisory services, and vendors that offer broad platforms. They are also gravitating toward managed security services and cloud-based solutions.

In addition, if the brightest minds in security are in agreement that adopting a Zero Trust security framework is the wave of the future, then enterprises will want to work with a vendor who can help bring them on that journey. With that in mind, here’s our list of 10 security companies that have made bold moves in the past year and have taken power positions within the cybersecurity community.

1. Accenture

Why they’re here: In case you lost track of what happened to industry powerhouse Symantec, chip maker Broadcom bought the company, minus its Norton Lifelock consumer business, for $10.7 billion, then sold the managed cyber security business to Accenture. The acquisition catapults Accenture into a power position in the rapidly growing MSSP market.

Power moves: In addition to the Symantec deal, Accenture has snapped up Deja vu Security, iDefense, Redcore, Maglan, Arismore and FusionX as part of its commitment to investing in and innovating advanced threat intelligence and cybersecurity solutions.

By the numbers: $1.2 billion — the amount Accenture invested on 33 acquisitions globally in its 2019 fiscal year.

Outlook: Accenture focuses on preparing businesses against the most advanced cyber adversaries and reducing cyber-risk. It offers a wide variety of managed security services, including threat intelligence, application protection, incident response, advanced analytics and intelligent automation. With the Symantec acquisition, Accenture gains Symantec’s broad customer base and technology expertise, as well as its six security operations centers.

2. Cisco

Why they’re here: Networking giant Cisco has had some ups and down over the years when it comes to executing on an enterprise security strategy, but today Cisco seems to be on the ascent, with a renewed emphasis on security and a strategy that puts the company at the forefront when it comes to emerging approaches like Zero Trust and cloud-based managed security.