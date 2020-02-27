A security guide for pandemic planning: 7 key steps

The ongoing worldwide outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which originated in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, continues to grab headlines. As of mid-February 2020, more than 70,000 cases had been confirmed. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, and health authorities continue to work to contain the spread of the disease.

As with other health crises, organizations need to evaluate the potential impact on their operations and prepare for dealing with a pandemic. “When looking at the threat posed by COVID-19, there are still many uncertainties,” says Mark Womble, a principal in the Crisis & Security Consulting practice at Control Risks, an international business risk consultancy. “What is certain, however, is that the world has changed in a number of key ways since previous outbreaks, most notably SARS back in 2003.”

For one thing, “We’ve become significantly more interconnected,” Womble says. “Global supply chains are the norm, with China playing a key role. Tremendous population migration and urbanization, and the resultant megacities those trends have induced, have placed a higher percentage of the world’s population in closer proximity to one another.”

This increased interconnectedness heightens the risk of a pandemic, Womble says, and increases the potential for serious business disruption if supply chains and travel must be curtailed.

In addition, the rise of social media has had a tremendous impact, not just on how people communicate with one another but on how and where individuals get their news. “This can have both positive and negative effects, as social media can rightfully be credited with spreading awareness but can also easily tip over at times into rumor and hysteria,” Womble says.

Whereas business leaders in 2003 would likely have expressed frustration at a lack of information, “Today’s leaders are charged with distilling what can at times feel like an overwhelming ‘fire hose’ of information,” Womble says. “Today’s information challenge is thus more acutely about sourcing, vetting and confirming factual information to baseline the challenge, make decisions and then communicate with employees, vendors, supply chains and the public.”

With that in mind, consider these suggested best practices for corporate pandemic planning from a security standpoint.