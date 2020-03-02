Secrets of industry-hopping CSOs

Conventional wisdom says that a detailed understanding of the unique business functions of a particular industry is required to translate cybersecurity threats into the business risk language that other public and private sector executives expect – or even demand. For example, a solid background in banking, including financial controls, processes and related regulations, is usually required to be a CSO or CISO at a large bank.

This line of thinking has led many security leaders to not even apply for CSO roles in other industries. But why?

To dig deeper into this topic and get answers to help others, I asked a series of questions to two experts who have successfully navigated senior security leadership roles across multiple industries over many years.

Cheri McGuire

From 2016-2019, Cheri McGuire served as global group chief information security officer (CISO) at Standard Chartered Bank based in London. She has held senior roles at Microsoft, Symantec, US Department of Homeland Security Cyber Division/US-CERT, and Booz Allen Hamilton. Cheri currently sits on the Monetary Authority of Singapore International Cyber Advisory Panel, the Board of Directors for Entrust Datacard Corporation, and the Executive Advisory Board of Tenable. She is also a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace advising on their Financial Cyber strategic initiatives.

Cheri is a recognized expert on cyber risk management and resilience, policy and information sharing, and public-private partnerships, and has testified numerous times before the US Congress. Previously, she served on the World Economic Forum Global Future Council on Cybersecurity and the board of The George Washington University Center for Cyber and Homeland Security.

Mark Weatherford

Mark Weatherford is the Global Information Security Strategist at Booking Holdings, a Fortune 250 company representing six global brands that include Priceline.com, Kayak.com, Bookings.com, OpenTable.com, Agoda.com and RentalCars.com. He has more than 20 years of security operations leadership and executive-level policy experience in some of the largest and most critical public and private sector organizations in the world. Previous roles include Chief Cybersecurity Strategist at vArmour, Principal at The Chertoff Group, Deputy Under Secretary for Cybersecurity at DHS, CSO at the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, CISO for the state of California and CISO for the state of Colorado.

I first met both Cheri McGuire and Mark Weatherford when they worked in senior government security roles, and their experiences illustrate how government service can be a great training ground in cybersecurity. Here, these two industry-leading CSOs offer career advice and provide guidance for aspiring industry-hoppers to follow.