Hottest new cybersecurity products at RSA Conference 2020

42Crunch claims to offer the most comprehensive API Security solution on the market, covering all phases of web API lifecycles: security audit during API design and development security testing and runtime protection. The platform used to be only available as a high-price product for large enterprises, but the company has re-architected the product and on Tuesday at the show are releasing the next generation that has self-signup and efficient free and low-price tiers.

RSAC location: The company will not have a specific booth at the show this year but will instead hold pre-arranged meetings and marketing activities with analysts (Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Aite, ESG, etc.), the media and partners.