In this second half, Akamai CISO Andy Ellis and host Bob Bragdon continue their talk about the good guy/bad guy dynamic in the infosec community and why it can result in you being marginalized in your organization. Ellis’ advice: Don’t try to be the hero; be the sidekick.

