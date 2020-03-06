Feature

10 biggest cybersecurity M&A deals of 2019

This past year has been a very active one for mergers and acquisitions in the cybersecurity industry as companies seek to expand their offerings. What will the 2020 M&A market be like?

CSO |

CSO > secure mergers + acquisitions / floating puzzles pieces / abstract security mechanisms
KrulUA / Simon Carter / Peter Crowther / Getty Images

2019 was another big year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the cybersecurity industry. According to Momentum Cyber, more than 150 deals totaling more than $23 billion in value took place this year. Four billion-dollar deals have occurred in the security space this year, the same as in 2018.

Technology M&A advisory firm Hampleton Partners’ latest report shows that 30% of all deals were for security services providers, with identity and access management (22%), network and endpoint security (15%), and anti-malware (11%) rounding out the top four.

Here are the ten largest cybersecurity M&A deals from 2019 and an early look at what to expect in 2020

1. Broadcom buys Symantec's enterprise security business for $10.7 billion

Broadcom, which spent $18.9 billion buying CA Technologies in 2018, this year acquired Symantec's enterprise security business for $10.7 billion — by far the year's largest acquisition in the security market.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

What is security's role in digital transformation?
  