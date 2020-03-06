10 biggest cybersecurity M&A deals of 2019

2019 was another big year for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the cybersecurity industry. According to Momentum Cyber, more than 150 deals totaling more than $23 billion in value took place this year. Four billion-dollar deals have occurred in the security space this year, the same as in 2018.

Technology M&A advisory firm Hampleton Partners’ latest report shows that 30% of all deals were for security services providers, with identity and access management (22%), network and endpoint security (15%), and anti-malware (11%) rounding out the top four.

Here are the ten largest cybersecurity M&A deals from 2019 and an early look at what to expect in 2020

1. Broadcom buys Symantec's enterprise security business for $10.7 billion

Broadcom, which spent $18.9 billion buying CA Technologies in 2018, this year acquired Symantec's enterprise security business for $10.7 billion — by far the year's largest acquisition in the security market.