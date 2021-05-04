CSO Hall of Fame honorees

The CSO Hall of Fame was created to spotlight outstanding leaders who have significantly contributed to the practice of information risk management and security. Selected by the editors of CSO, its advisors, and executives, the individuals bestowed with this award exemplify excellence in security leadership. Their work has advanced the CSO/CISO role, secured business, and inspired others in the industry.

Honorees will be recognized at the annual CSO50 Conference + Awards taking place November 16-18, 2021. The conference will focus on how organizations are reimagining risk, showcasing stories of resilience and innovation. Winning projects and initiatives will be featured in lively sessions discussing the most important challenges facing security leaders today.

2021 CSO Hall of Fame

Roland Cloutie r, Global CSO, TikTok

r, Global CSO, TikTok Deneen DeFiore , VP & CISO, United Airlines

, VP & CISO, United Airlines Andy Ellis , Operating Partner, YL Ventures

, Operating Partner, YL Ventures Bobby Ford , SVP/CSO, HPE

, SVP/CSO, HPE Renee Guttmann , CISO, Campbell Soup Company

, CISO, Campbell Soup Company Meredith Harper , VP/CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP/CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Mike Towers , CISO, Takeda

, CISO, Takeda Mark Weatherford , CISO, AlertEnterprise

, CISO, AlertEnterprise Jason Witty, Global CISO, J.P. Morgan Chase

2020 CSO Hall of Fame

Tim Callahan , SVP, Global CISO, Aflac

, SVP, Global CISO, Aflac Dave Estlick , CISO, Chipotle Mexican Grill

, CISO, Chipotle Mexican Grill Jamil Farshch i, CISO, Equifax

i, CISO, Equifax Emily Heath , Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign

, Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign Brad Maiorino , CISO, Thomson Reuters

, CISO, Thomson Reuters Kathy Orner , VP, Chief Risk Officer, CWT

, VP, Chief Risk Officer, CWT Jim Routh , Head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, MassMutual

, Head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, MassMutual Gregory Wood , SVP, Technology Risk Management & Security, The Walt Disney Company

, SVP, Technology Risk Management & Security, The Walt Disney Company Timothy Youngblood, Corporate VP, CISO, McDonald’s

In addition to the honorees listed above, we are proud to induct Michael Assante posthumously for his work with the SANS Institute and Center for Strategic and International Studies.