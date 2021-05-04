CSO Hall of Fame honorees

The CSO Hall of Fame was created to spotlight outstanding leaders who have significantly contributed to the practice of information risk management and security. Selected by the editors of CSO, its advisors, and executives, the individuals bestowed with this award exemplify excellence in security leadership. Their work has advanced the CSO/CISO role, secured business, and inspired others in the industry.
Honorees will be recognized at the annual CSO50 Conference + Awards taking place November 16-18, 2021. The conference will focus on how organizations are reimagining risk, showcasing stories of resilience and innovation. Winning projects and initiatives will be featured in lively sessions discussing the most important challenges facing security leaders today.
2021 CSO Hall of Fame
- Roland Cloutier, Global CSO, TikTok
- Deneen DeFiore, VP & CISO, United Airlines
- Andy Ellis, Operating Partner, YL Ventures
- Bobby Ford, SVP/CSO, HPE
- Renee Guttmann, CISO, Campbell Soup Company
- Meredith Harper, VP/CISO, Eli Lilly and Company
- Mike Towers, CISO, Takeda
- Mark Weatherford, CISO, AlertEnterprise
- Jason Witty, Global CISO, J.P. Morgan Chase
2020 CSO Hall of Fame
- Tim Callahan, SVP, Global CISO, Aflac
- Dave Estlick, CISO, Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Jamil Farshchi, CISO, Equifax
- Emily Heath, Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign
- Brad Maiorino, CISO, Thomson Reuters
- Kathy Orner, VP, Chief Risk Officer, CWT
- Jim Routh, Head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, MassMutual
- Gregory Wood, SVP, Technology Risk Management & Security, The Walt Disney Company
- Timothy Youngblood, Corporate VP, CISO, McDonald’s
In addition to the honorees listed above, we are proud to induct Michael Assante posthumously for his work with the SANS Institute and Center for Strategic and International Studies.