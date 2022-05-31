2022 CSO Hall of Fame honorees

The CSO Hall of Fame was created to spotlight outstanding leaders who have significantly contributed to the practice of information risk management and security. Selected by the editors of CSO, its advisors, and executives, the individuals bestowed with this award exemplify excellence in security leadership. Their work has advanced the CSO/CISO role, secured business, and inspired others in the industry.

Honorees will be recognized in-person at the CSO50 Conference + Awards at the MGM National Harbor Hotel in National Harbor, MD from September 19-21, 2022. Over the course of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with hundreds of peers, industry leaders, and security executives who will showcase demonstrable business value in their projects from AI and application security to zero trust.

Class of 2022

Marene Allison , CISO, Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

, CISO, Johnson & Johnson, Inc. Bret Arsenault , CISO, Microsoft

, CISO, Microsoft James Beeson , SVP & Global CISO, Cigna

, SVP & Global CISO, Cigna Derek Benz , CISO, Coca-Cola

, CISO, Coca-Cola Mark Connelly , CISO, Boston Consulting Group

, CISO, Boston Consulting Group John McClurg , SVP & CISO, BlackBerry

, SVP & CISO, BlackBerry Tim McKnight , EVP & CSO, SAP

, EVP & CSO, SAP Chandra McMahon , SVP & CISO, CVS Health

, SVP & CISO, CVS Health Gary Warzala , Leadership Partner – Security & Risk Management, Gartner

, Leadership Partner – Security & Risk Management, Gartner Deborah Wheeler, SVP & CISO, Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Class of 2021

Roland Cloutie r, Global CSO, TikTok

r, Global CSO, TikTok Deneen DeFiore , VP & CISO, United Airlines

, VP & CISO, United Airlines Andy Ellis , Operating Partner, YL Ventures

, Operating Partner, YL Ventures Bobby Ford , SVP/CSO, HPE

, SVP/CSO, HPE Renee Guttmann , CISO, Campbell Soup Company

, CISO, Campbell Soup Company Meredith Harper , VP/CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, VP/CISO, Eli Lilly and Company Mike Towers , CISO, Takeda

, CISO, Takeda Mark Weatherford , CISO, AlertEnterprise

, CISO, AlertEnterprise Jason Witty, Global CISO, J.P. Morgan Chase

Class of 2020

Tim Callahan , SVP, Global CISO, Aflac

, SVP, Global CISO, Aflac Dave Estlick , CISO, Chipotle Mexican Grill

, CISO, Chipotle Mexican Grill Jamil Farshch i, CISO, Equifax

i, CISO, Equifax Emily Heath , Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign

, Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign Brad Maiorino , CISO, Thomson Reuters

, CISO, Thomson Reuters Kathy Orner , VP, Chief Risk Officer, CWT

, VP, Chief Risk Officer, CWT Jim Routh , Head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, MassMutual

, Head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, MassMutual Gregory Wood , SVP, Technology Risk Management & Security, The Walt Disney Company

, SVP, Technology Risk Management & Security, The Walt Disney Company Timothy Youngblood, Corporate VP, CISO, McDonald’s

In addition to the honorees listed above, we are proud to induct Michael Assante posthumously for his work with the SANS Institute and Center for Strategic and International Studies.