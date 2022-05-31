2022 CSO Hall of Fame honorees

The CSO Hall of Fame was created to spotlight outstanding leaders who have significantly contributed to the practice of information risk management and security. Selected by the editors of CSO, its advisors, and executives, the individuals bestowed with this award exemplify excellence in security leadership. Their work has advanced the CSO/CISO role, secured business, and inspired others in the industry.
Honorees will be recognized in-person at the CSO50 Conference + Awards at the MGM National Harbor Hotel in National Harbor, MD from September 19-21, 2022. Over the course of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with hundreds of peers, industry leaders, and security executives who will showcase demonstrable business value in their projects from AI and application security to zero trust.
Class of 2022
- Marene Allison, CISO, Johnson & Johnson, Inc.
- Bret Arsenault, CISO, Microsoft
- James Beeson, SVP & Global CISO, Cigna
- Derek Benz, CISO, Coca-Cola
- Mark Connelly, CISO, Boston Consulting Group
- John McClurg, SVP & CISO, BlackBerry
- Tim McKnight, EVP & CSO, SAP
- Chandra McMahon, SVP & CISO, CVS Health
- Gary Warzala, Leadership Partner – Security & Risk Management, Gartner
- Deborah Wheeler, SVP & CISO, Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Class of 2021
- Roland Cloutier, Global CSO, TikTok
- Deneen DeFiore, VP & CISO, United Airlines
- Andy Ellis, Operating Partner, YL Ventures
- Bobby Ford, SVP/CSO, HPE
- Renee Guttmann, CISO, Campbell Soup Company
- Meredith Harper, VP/CISO, Eli Lilly and Company
- Mike Towers, CISO, Takeda
- Mark Weatherford, CISO, AlertEnterprise
- Jason Witty, Global CISO, J.P. Morgan Chase
Class of 2020
- Tim Callahan, SVP, Global CISO, Aflac
- Dave Estlick, CISO, Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Jamil Farshchi, CISO, Equifax
- Emily Heath, Chief Trust & Security Officer, DocuSign
- Brad Maiorino, CISO, Thomson Reuters
- Kathy Orner, VP, Chief Risk Officer, CWT
- Jim Routh, Head of Enterprise Information Risk Management, MassMutual
- Gregory Wood, SVP, Technology Risk Management & Security, The Walt Disney Company
- Timothy Youngblood, Corporate VP, CISO, McDonald’s
In addition to the honorees listed above, we are proud to induct Michael Assante posthumously for his work with the SANS Institute and Center for Strategic and International Studies.