How to evaluate SOC-as-a-service providers

If you don’t currently have your own security operations center (SOC), you have two ways to get one: Build your own or use some managed collection of services. In past years the two paths were distinct, and it was relatively easy to make the call based on staffing costs and skills.

Now, the SOC-as-a-service (SOCaaS) industry has matured to the point now where the term is falling into disfavor as managed services vendors have become more integral to the practice. As cloud-based security tools have gotten better, data centers and applications have migrated there as well. Some of the services discussed here call themselves SOCaaS, while others use other managed services designations.

One measure of this maturity is that the market has seen a lot of mergers and acquisitions in the past few years, starting with AT&T buying AlienLabs several years ago. Next up was CrowdStrike acquiring Humio, then eSentire acquiring CyFIR, Sophos acquiring Braintrace, Rapid7 acquiring IntSights, HelpSystems acquiring AlertLogic and Google announcing the acquisition of Mandiant (after the company was separated from FireEye). These mergers illustrate that there has been a “blurring occurring in the security services market, and the line between MSS, MDR, and SOCaaS can be quite confusing,” as IDC’s Martha Vazquez writes in this blog post and explains the evolution of managed security services and the associated acronyms.

You can find further evidence of this evolution with another acronym -- secure access service edge (SASE). That term usually refers to consolidated security tools as hybrid cloud environments have taken hold. Let’s not get lost in all the tool differentiation. The key is the ability to use all these tools in some integrated whole and not get buried or bogged down in all the various alerts. Having a SOCaaS can help fill the gaps between the tools and present an integrated view of your security landscape.

To make matters more complicated, each vendor has a different origin story based on a business that focused on a particular security specialization. They carry that lineage through to their tools, their marketing, and how they package the particulars. Some vendors start out as managed security event purveyors (AlertLogic), others as managed detection vendors (Network Technology Partners, now merged with Business System Solutions) or managed endpoint security vendors (Symantec, now part of Broadcom, and Trustwave). Some have developed their own SOC-type consoles to manage their own products and then have made them more general utilities that can connect to a wider range of tools (Critical Start uses a mobile application, for example, while Arctic Wolf and DigitalHands have both developed their own tools). Some came from the services divisions of the larger computer makers (IBM, Dell and HP). Others start out running their own managed network operations centers (NOCs) and then branch out into security (AccountabilIT).

Managed security service vendors

A modern security operations center model

Gartner has tried to bring order to this and has been refining its ”SOC Hybrid-Internal-Tiered model” guides for many years, with its latest 2021 report. “A modern SOC is whatever a client needs it to be,” they wrote. It has to be flexible, including a variety of protective tools to examine fraud, network-based and physical intrusions, security event monitoring, log analysis, vulnerability scanning and incident response. What has changed is that many IT managers “have moved from whether or not to outsource their security to realizing that they can’t keep up with the latest threats and technologies,” says Charlotte Baker, the CEO of DigitalHands, a Tampa-based MSSP.

Gartner recommends that each enterprise honestly ask themselves the question: How many security functions can be done in-house and done effectively? That requires figuring out where the gaps lie and whether a potential managed services vendor can fill them. “You can’t keep up with the demand for experienced information security professionals,” says Andrew Dutton, who runs his own security consulting firm in Tennessee. “You just can’t pay them enough, especially if you are a smaller company.”

The goal should be what Splunk’s white paper says -- i.e., for an organization to empower their SOC staffers to get ahead of threats, meaning they have to grow and evolve as the threat landscape changes. Splunk has a ten-step outline that includes ingesting data, detecting security events, automating and orchestrating the response and making further recommendations. If that seems overwhelming, given your current staffing models, then some form of a managed SOC should be your choice.

In its 2021 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services , Gartner recommends that rather than focus on wide-scale data collection, businesses should start with evaluating their risk and objectives and what their goals should be. By 2025, they predict that half of organizations will be using MDR services for threat monitoring, detection and response functions that offer threat containment and mitigation capabilities. They lay out several differences between MDR vendors and other managed security services, including what context the services use to monitor event logs, how they manage devices remotely, whether they provide a portal for their service and how they handle incident response.

10 questions to ask a SOC-as-a-Service provider

As you put together your requests for proposals (RFPs) or questionnaires, here are a few pertinent questions to ask.