What is Shodan? The search engine for everything on the internet

Shodan's greatest value lies in helping defenders find vulnerable devices on their own networks—from web cams to water treatment facilities, yachts, and medical devices.

Shodan is a search engine for everything on the internet — web cams, water treatment facilities, yachts, medical devices, traffic lights, wind turbines, license plate readers, smart TVs, refrigerators, anything and everything you could possibly imagine that's plugged into the internet (and often shouldn't be). Google and other search engines, by comparison, index only the web.

