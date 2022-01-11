7 hot cybersecurity trends (and 2 going cold)

As we enter the second year of the pandemic, it’s not an exaggeration to say that COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of our personal and professional lives. When it comes to trends in enterprise security, the pandemic has been a gamechanger.

Millions of workers are now accessing corporate networks or cloud-based resources over residential Wi-Fi. IT workers are troubleshooting mission critical systems via remote access. Supply chains are cracking under the pressure. And the bad guys are wasting no time exploiting these potential vulnerabilities.

Here are the hot and not-so-hot security trends for 2022, a year in which, unfortunately, the scope and sophistication of attacks is only expected to get worse.

9 hot (and not) cybersecurity trends:

Hot – Ransomware Hot – Cryptomining/Cryptojacking Hot – Deepfakes Hot – Videoconferencing attacks Cold – VPNs Hot – IoT and OT attacks Hot – Supply chain attacks Hot – XDR Cold – Passwords

Hot: Ransomware isn’t going away