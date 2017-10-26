Secure Everything: Preparing for the Enterprise of Things

Enterprises continue to be driven by advances in technology and mobility. Needs have morphed and the line once separating mobile security from cybersecurity has become a distinction without a difference.

We learned this by listening to our customers, year after year, understanding their needs and how they change over time and applying that deep knowledge to drive our own evolution. Today, BlackBerry Secure architecture provides a single platform for securing, connecting and mobilizing companies and their workers. We manage everything from smartphones and tablets to Mac laptops and Windows PCs, wearable devices, production equipment, cars, shipping containers, sensors embedded in all manner of smart devices, and industry specific equipment such as medical devices.

With all the endpoints secure, we also deliver a unified solution for managing complexity along with the massive flows of data that all of your endpoints create and consume. And because enterprises are evolving ever faster, BlackBerry provides unique cybersecurity and other professional services to test the safety of your networks, and to tackle the difficult tasks of planning for and ensuring compliance with new security and privacy protocols and regulations, such as GDPR in Europe along with a whole lot more.

BlackBerry innovations changed the world. More than once. We practically invented secure mobile communications 30+ years ago. Now we’ve flexed our military-grade BlackBerry Secure architecture to protect fast-evolving enterprises and governments as they scale exponentially from personal mobile devices to billions upon billions of connected IoT endpoints, what we call the Enterprise of Things (EOT).

We have been listening to large customers — and building solutions that address their security concerns — long before it was called UEM (unified endpoint management), EMM (enterprise mobility management), or even cybersecurity. So it should come as no surprise that when the latest Cybersecurity 500 list was issued earlier this year, we ranked in the top 7% globally of all cybersecurity firms.

In fact the industry accolades have been piling up as BlackBerry swept the competition — yet again — across six out of six use cases in the annual Gartner Critical Capabilities for High-Security Mobility Management report. And in what’s becoming another tradition for us, Gartner also positioned BlackBerry – for the second consecutive year – as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for EMM.

Not to be outdone, IDC also recently named us a leader in their 2017 MarketScape report for EMM and 451 Research hailed our Enterprise of Things strategy as a key pivot point in our transition from device maker to cybersecurity software and services firm.

BlackBerry is the leader that can address the complexity and urgency of your cybersecurity needs and we want to hear from you. Let us put our 39,000+ security-related patents, the world’s most secure cryptography, and more than 80 security certifications to work for you. Today.

Carl Wiese is President, Global Sales, for BlackBerry.