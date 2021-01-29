New US CISO appointments, January 2021

The upper ranks of corporate security are seeing a high rate of change as companies try to adapt to the evolving threat landscape. Many companies are hiring a chief security officer (CSO) or chief information security officer (CISO) for the first time to support a deeper commitment to information security.

Follow this column to keep up with new appointments to senior-level security roles and perhaps gain a little insight into hiring trends. If you have an announcement of your own that you would like us to include here, contact Amy Bennett, executive editor.

New CISO appointments, January 2021

Biden administration names Chris DeRusha as federal CISO

In his new role, the former Biden campaign CISO is responsible for coordinating cybersecurity policy across the federal government. Prior to joining the Biden campaign, DeRusha was chief security officer for the state of Michigan. He also previously served as a senior cybersecurity adviser at both the White House and the Department of Homeland Security during the Obama administration. (H/t cyberscoop)

The state of California appoints Vitaliy Panych as CISO

After two years as the state’s acting chief information security officer, the former deputy CISO has been appointed CISO of the state of California. Prior to joining the California Department of Technology, Panych was an agency chief information security and privacy officer at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. (H/t statescoop)

Department of Homeland Security appoints Kenneth Bible as CISO

Bible was formerly Deputy CIO for the United States Marine Corps. Bible holds a Master of Engineering degree from the University of South Carolina-Columbia and earned a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech. (H/t governmentCIO)

Digital Realty names Don Freese as CISO

In his new role, Freese is responsible for overseeing the San Francisco-based real estate investment trust's information security technology and programs and managing risks related to confidentiality, integrity and availability of systems and data. Prior to joining Digital Reality, Mr. Freese held security leadership roles at PwC and the FBI. He has a BA in Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Administration from California State University-Fullerton and a MSc in Business Continuity, Security, and Risk Management from Boston University. (H/t helpnetsecurity)

Ungerboeck hires Casey Jessmon as CISO

In his new role at the event software maker, Jessmon will be responsible for fostering the organization's security culture and will "liaise with customers to discuss security processes, protocols and certifications and develop industry security certifications such as PCI-DSS and TISAX and ISO27001," according to Exhibition World. Prior to joining Ungerboeck, Jessmon was Business Information Security Officer at Equifax.

Opendoor hires Noah Beddome as CISO

In his new role, Beddome will lead the San Francisco-based online real estate company’s information security program and IT. Prior to joining Opendoor, Beddome held a number of security and consulting roles, most recently as VP of security engineering at Datadog. (H/t Security Magazine)